Neeraj Chopra’s two big targets for 2023!

Winning the gold at the World Championships in August and breaching the magical 90m mark are Neeraj Chopra's targets this year as the star javelin thrower seeks to stay injury free in view of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chopra, who begins his season at the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League Meetings on May 5, had won a silver in the 2022 World Championships in the US, a year after clinching a historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is going to be a long season this time, the Asian Games (javelin event) is going to be in October. I will try to stay away from injury, hoping for a successful as well healthy season,” Chopra said from his current base in Turkey during a virtual interaction.

“I want to win gold in the World Championships in Hungary but there is no pressure whether I do it this time or later. I need to be better technically this year as the season is long,” said the 25-year-old, who is currently training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey since April 1.

Talking about the Paris Olympics, he said, “There will be expectation and more pressure to win gold in Paris, so I will be even better prepared than Tokyo Olympics when I go to Paris.

“But hopefully, with the learning and experience from all these years, I hope I will be able to maintain myself, be consistent and get better every time I compete. Of course, the Tokyo gold will motivate me do better in Paris. I will work harder to do even better than Tokyo.”

He said as compared to last year, he is in a better condition at this point in time physically and technically. Last year, he did not take part in the Doha Diamond League and began his season only in June at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, one month later than this time.

“Last year, I was not ready (for Doha) in terms of overall fitness, strength and technically also. There was less time for training. So, we decided to start late. Now everything is going on well, so we decided to compete in Doha where some of the best in the world will be taking part.

“Technically and physically, I am much improved than last year. Also, I have been training for a longer time now. Hoping that it will be a successful season for me.”