Need to go beyond traditional learning environments, says IAF Chief

CHENNAI, Nov 4: Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, on Saturday said the need of the hour was to produce more capable, young aviators and also go beyond the traditional learning environments vis-a-vis training.

He was addressing a symposium held at the Air Force Station, Tambaram, on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Flying Instructors School (FIS), here.

“The need of the hour is to produce more capable, young aviators and get them to the fleet faster and more efficiently. We need to go beyond the linear progression of traditional learning environments, to a student-focused model in which learning and skill development are tailored to each individual.”

“Gone are the days of one size fits all,” he said.

He further said the “convergence of cutting edge technology in the aviation domain is bringing to the fore newer opportunities for us to capitalise upon,” and flagged the need for an organisation to recognise the value of new external information, assimilate it and apply it for operational success.

This is where those like the FIS play an important role, the IAF chief added.

Earlier, an impressive fly-past involving trainer aircraft and helicopters was held at the air force station.