Need to further strengthen ports infrastructure: President Murmu

PARADIP (Odisha), Nov 27: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of ports in the country and increase their efficiency.

Murmu said this while gracing the ‘Boita Bandana' (boat worship) ceremony, organised by the Paradip Port Authority here. Boita Bandana is an annual festival observed in Odisha, remembering the ancient maritime glory of the state, earlier known as ‘Kalinga'.

Stating that the government's Sagarmala programme is a commendable step to strengthen the port activities, Murmu said the Government of India is working to realise the vision of ‘Ports for Prosperity' and ‘Ports for Progress'.

The president said that maritime trade has been playing an important role in the trade and economic development of the country. “I am told that 95 per cent of India's total trade in terms of volume and 65 per cent in terms of value are done through sea transport,” she said.

Stating that India's ports need to function with greater efficiency in line with global standards, she said: “That is why there is a need to further strengthen the infrastructure of Indian ports and increase their efficiency.”

The president said that historic Baliyatra is a symbolic boat trip of merchants to the islands of Java, Sumatra and Bali. Baliyatra is a unique festival celebrated in memory of Odisha's glorious past.

“Celebrated since time immemorial, this festival is a symbol of the prosperity of maritime trade of Odisha. It also highlights the rich cultural consciousness of the people of Odisha,” Murmu said.

Noting that the sea has been a major means of strengthening India's trade, commerce and international relations, the president said that literature based on the sea has also enriched Indian culture.