Need to encourage people for voluntary blood donation: J&K LG

Jammu Tawi, Nov 11: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday

stressed for the need to educate and encourage people for voluntary blood donations.Sinha

made these remarks while addressing the 47th annual conference of Indian Society of Blood

Transfusion and Immunohaematology– Transcon-2022 B, a government spokesperson said.

The three-day conference is being organised by ISBTI, J&K Chapter and PG Department of

Immunohaematology & Transfusion Medicine, Government Medical College, Jammu.

The Lt Governor congratulated the organizers for bringing together transfusion medicine

specialists, eminent faculty, experts, and multiple stakeholders from across the country to discuss

current trends, recent advances, and future challenges in transfusion medicine.

He said that the ongoing health research is more focused on reactionary treatment and the share

of diagnostic research is negligible. "We have a huge responsibility to transform the ongoing

medical research system and long term investment should be made for developing diagnostic

kits," he said.

The LG quoted statistics saying one out of every fourth person needs blood transfusion at some

point in their life and in every two seconds someone in the country needs blood transfusion.

Speaking on the reforms introduced in J&K's health sector in the past three years, the Lt

Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister, consistent efforts are being made to

create better health infrastructure, resources, and reaching out to every citizen of the UT with

quality and affordable health care services.

Dr. TR Raina, Organizing Chairman, Transcon 2022, while speaking on the occasion highlighted

the aims and objectives behind the National Conference. He shared the vision of ISBTI to

achieve 100% Voluntary Blood Donation.