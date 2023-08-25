NDRF rescues 51 people stranded at cloudburst sites in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Mandi, Aug 25: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday rescued 51 people who were stranded in cloudburst incident sites at Shehnu Gouni and Kholanala villages in Mandi district, said authorities. The state has reported widespread death and destruction due to heavy rains, landslides and cloudbursts reported from different parts of the state. Meanwhile, several houses collapsed after a massive landslide struck Kullu district on Thursday. Officials said 2,237 hoses had been fully damaged and 9,924 houses damaged partially. They said 300 shops and 4,783 cowsheds had been damaged. Former chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday visited landslide-affected areas of Kuklah in Mandi district and urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to arrange rations for the people living in these areas.



“Keeping in view the huge loss due to heavy rain in the state, I have visited my constituency. A two-storey school building collapsed on Thursday and almost all houses have become unsafe as they have developed cracks. Six people lost their lives in one day,” he said.