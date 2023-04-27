NDA results: Meet Vanshika Chowdhary, the female topper of Jammu who is all set to serve the nation

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the entrance exam for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy – UPSC NDA & NA Examination (1), 2023. Vanshika Chaudhary, a resident of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, has earned 47th rank in NDA, bringing honor to the region. She is the first person from her region to join the armed forces by earning AIR 47. Describing Defense Wala as the catalyst for her success, Vanshika Chowdhary says, “It was my childhood dream to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the nation. My father's service in the Border Security Force (BSF) inspired me to step into this field. After taking boxing training at a young age, I aspired to join the National Defense Academy (NDA). However, till then I did not know how to prepare for the exam. After that my boxing coach told me about Defense Wala, which is an ideal platform for students preparing for defense related exams. During my preparation, I used PW Defense's resources. It also included preparation from the free batch named Shakti, which conducts mock tests, test series and marathons. I took guidance from the platform teacher Asim Sir and subscribed to Shaurya Batch for Defense preparation.”

Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder, Physics Wala, says, “The success story of Vanshika Chowdhary is an inspiration to all the young students who aspire to serve their country through the Defense Services. At PW, we are extremely happy to have achieved the peerless result and take pride in the amazing performance, hard work and success of the students of PW, especially the girls. This result will definitely motivate other women of the country to appear in the NDA exam.” Notably, a total of 575,000 students had registered themselves for the NDA (National Defense Academy) exam this year, out of which 177,000 were girls. The amazing performance of women candidates in NDA & NA Exam (1), 2023 makes it clear that women are not behind in any field and they are also capable of serving the country and contributing to the defense forces. Girls were not allowed to take the NDA exam until September 2021, when the Supreme Court permitted them to do so. Since then, Girls have been performing exceptionally well and have taken many available seats.