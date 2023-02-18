NC sole guardian of J&K’s identity, unity: Farooq

Srinagar, Feb 17: National Conference (NC) President and MP from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday stressed on protecting the insignia of J&K’s unique culture and history.

He said this while addressing a gathering in Umerheir, Buchpora. Party’s Chief Spokesperson and In-charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

Interacting with the people, he as per a statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been guarding the frontiers of their culture, heritage and traditions since ages.

“It becomes all the more important to preserve our culture, language and traditions in our families in wake of the attempts aimed at destroying it by forces inimical to our unique political identity. I am sure that people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive. I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu Muslim, Shia-Suni, Bareli Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development. Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness,” he said.

Dr Farooq said the National Conference has a history of rendering sacrifices for the people of this State. Asking people to take pride in their culture and mother-tongue, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that the identity of a nation was its most valuable asset.

Dr. Farooq further said that Jammu & Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference will never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide the people for their short-term, electoral and political gains.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah asserted that it was Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who prepared and presented a blue-print for the welfare and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. It was Sheikh Sahib who demonstrated that political power was not an end in itself but the means to an end. Political power is a medium to protect, nourish and nurture the identity of a people and this ideal has been upheld by the National Conference since its very creation, he added