NC, PDP to attend meeting of INDI Alliance’s Coordination Committee in Delhi

Srinagar, Sep 12: National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership is all set to attend the maiden meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition alliance INDIA on Wednesday.

The leaders from both the regional parties—NC & PDP stated that the respective party leadership will attend the meeting tomorrow where a bunch of issues will be raised. The meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi.

The former chief minister of erstwhile J&K state—NC Vice President Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will attend the meeting tomorrow.

Pertinently, Omar and Mehbooba have been appointed as members of coordination committee and election strategy committee of INDIA alliance, a grouping of opposition parties.

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the meeting is very crucial, the party leadership is going to attend the meeting tomorrow.

“We are going to attend the meeting,” Sadiq said, adding that there are many issues that will be raised, but as if now there is no particular agenda for the meeting and anything that will be raked up in the meeting will be made public accordingly.

PDP Spokesman, Najam-u-Saqib when contacted, said that the alliance has come up with an aim to fight for the soul of India, saying that with the series of meetings, it has developed a sort of bonhomie among the leaders and a consensus has developed among them that there is a common fight and common resolve to save the constitution of India.

“As the meetings have progressed, an understanding is developed about how to fight the elections seamlessly and division of seats among the parties,” he said.

He further said that the party president Mehbooba Mufti has left for New Delhi this afternoon to attend the meeting tomorrow.