NC has history of struggle, triumph: Dr. Farooq

Srinagar, Feb 20: National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Monday chaired an interaction with the party functionaries of district Srinagar at the party headquarters.

Interacting with the functionaries, Dr. Farooq as per a statement issued to the news agency said, “NC is the byname of the aspirations of people of J&K. The party has been at the forefront of J&K politics for nearly a century now, playing a pivotal role in the socio-political emancipation of its people. We have a long and proud history of struggle and triumph. It was not until the leadership of Sheikh Sahib that the people of JK began to truly unite as one people in their fight for the restoration of their rights. His philosophy of secularism and equity was very successful in rallying our people behind the cause of our growth and development. The philosophy is very relevant today.”

“It is important to underscore one vital truth: Jammu and Kashmir cannot do without NC. What it stands for, and the space it occupies, are essential for the JK to survive and thrive, “ Farooq said.