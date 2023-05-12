Nationwide awareness prog for C20 launched among university students

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, has launched a nationwide campaign across top universities in the country to educate students about Civil 20 (C20), one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 which provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

As part of the initiative, the national coordination team of AYUDH is organizing a series of programs called “Samajshala” at top educational institutions across various cities to raise awareness about the benefits of C20 for students and youth and inspire them to know more about its Working Groups and become active citizens.

The programs are being launched by Vice-Chancellors of various universities for students. “The great works done by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) are extremely inspiring for everyone in all walks of life. All the initiatives of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and its commitment to create a positive impact in society have inspired many young individuals to take up leadership roles and work towards building a sustainable future,” said the Vice Chancellor of a top Odisha university.

Brahmacharini Amritatmika Chaitanya, AYUDH National Coordinator said “The C20 offers various opportunities for young people to get involved, such as policy advocacy, research, and networking. Participants at our Samajshala programs are gaining valuable skills and knowledge which can help them in their future careers and personal lives. The programs also helps students develop a sense of social responsibility and empathy, which can have a positive impact on their communities and the world at large. Most of the youngsters who participated in these programs got inspired by Amma's Selfless Love and Compassion for all beings in the world and wanted to contribute their bit for the society. They have taken membership in AYUDH and expressed their enthusiasm to continue with its initiatives.”

The participants at Samajshalas leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them. “The C20 orientation program by AYUDH is an eye-opening experience for us. We learned about various opportunities available for young people to create a positive impact on society, and the program inspired us to get involved,” remarked a university student in Pune.