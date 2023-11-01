National Unity Day: Div Com, IGP flag off “Run for Unity” in Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Oct 31: To mark the National Unity Day, a Run for Unity-symbolizing the unity of the nation, was organised today in Jammu to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The “Run for Unity ” was flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Anand Jain.

People from all walks of life, including government functionaries, school children, and the general public participated in the commendable initiative. The run commenced from Gulshan Ground, Jammu and concluded at Maharaja Hari Singh Park.

Heads of different departments, students from local schools, and civil society members made the event a grand success, highlighting the diversity and unity that is the strength of our nation.

The “Run for Unity” event serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering national unity and solidarity, and it is heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds coming together to celebrate and strengthen our great nation.

Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; SSP Jammu, Vinod Kumar; besides HoDs of various departments participated.