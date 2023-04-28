‘Coordinated efforts can save vulnerable persons from exploitation'

Srinagar, Apr 27:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking Awareness organized by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police on Thursday,

“Trafficking in persons is the most heinous form of organized crime which requires holistic and coordinated action by all the stakeholders at all levels,” said the Lt Governor.

LG said that Law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, youth and every section of the society must unite to raise awareness of this issue, safeguards people from exploitation, effectively combat this violent crime and to dismantle the criminal network.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the Law enforcement agencies to analyze three important aspects – origin, transit & destination and prepare a Priority Action Plan to strike at the root of Human Trafficking Network.

“In order to eradicate this crime, our coordinate response must focus on vulnerable groups such as children, women, labourers, displaced persons and it should be ensured they are identified & sufficiently protected,” the Lt Governor said.

J&K UT has lowest number of cases of human trafficking. Rescue and rehabilitation is the priority. We are also fully committed to setting up Anti-Human Trafficking Cells in all the districts of J&K. Moreover, 202 women's help desks have been set up in all the police stations of the UT, he further added.

Lt Governor announced recruitment for the posts of Anganwadi's Sangini and Sahayika. More than 4000 appointments will be made in a transparent manner soon. District Commissioners have been directed to complete the recruitment process within one month, he added.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court said, the human trafficking mainly affects women and children. We should focus on the prevention part and the judiciary has a role to play where perpetrators are taken to task, he added.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women stressed upon awareness in the society. Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary reiterated the UT Administration's commitment to eradicate Human Trafficking.

Members of National Commission for Women, senior officials from civil administration, police & other law enforcement agencies, and civil society members were present.