National Conference on E-Governance to be held from Nov 26

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Discussions on the topics like digital governance across the “whole-of-government”, the digital economy, strengthening the

start-up ecosystem and job creation, modern laws to promote national growth and protect citizens’ rights would be the highlights at the 25th

National Conference on E-Governance (NCeG) at Sri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) being held on Saturday, November 26 and

Sunday, November 27. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics &

Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Jammu & Kashmir are the main

organisers of the conference, while The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Ministry of

Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will co-host the same. This conference is expected to have the attendance of over 1,000

delegates and will provide a forum for discussion on some of the digital innovations and technologies that will play an important role in

governance over the next decade to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, said a press release

issued here. The theme of this Conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer”. The Conference will be inaugurated by

the Chief Guest Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of

State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and

Department of Space, Government of India on 26th November and The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Shri Manoj Sinha,

Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27th November, 2022 in the 25th NCeG. Chief Minister of Haryana will be attending the

Valedictory Session which will witness Launch of digital J&K initiatives and Signing of MoUs by the J& K Government. During the event, an

exhibition will be held to highlight India’s achievements in the field of e-governance. Senior secretaries from the Government of India

including V Srinivas, secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry

of Electronics and Information Technology and Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, government of Jammu and Kashmir are expected to

address the conference. The conference would give a boost to the country’s e-governance initiatives by allowing civil servants and industry

leaders to showcase their successful e-governance interventions in improving end-to-end service delivery. The national awards for e-

governance (NAeG) will be given to 18 e-governance initiatives at the central, state, and district levels, as well as academic and research

institutions and public sector initiatives, in five categories. There are nine gold and nine silver awards.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution. As part of the festivities, Union Minister

Jitendra Singh will read the Preamble to the Constitution with all participants on November 26 at the NCeG’s inaugural session.