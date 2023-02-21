National Clean Air Prog must become mass movement : Sinha

SAMBA : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Aerosol Winter School-2023 at Central University of Jammu today. The Winter School is being organized by Central University of Jammu under the aegis of National Knowledge Network to support National Clean Air Programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor termed the winter school as a vital initiative for developing scientific knowledge in achieving clean air & climate goals. In order to meet the objective of National Clean Air Programme, this winter school will facilitate theory-based training & hands-on operational training of all stakeholders for atmospheric aerosol measurements, said the Lt Governor.

“Clean air is the priority of the administration and National Clean Air Programme should become mass movement for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution. It is also necessary that scientific research & its benefits reach the public & local institutions,” said the Lt Governor. Sinha highlighted the efforts being made under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards National Clean Air Program across the country. The world is looking at India to combat the challenges of climate change. Experts should work at the grassroots level and there should be coordination between various experts, academic & administrative institutions on capacity building and public outreach, the Lt Governor observed. “Productive life of citizens & progress of the region depends upon the health of environment. All stakeholders, Pollution Control Committee & ULBs must work together for effective implementation of Clean Air Program and to shape the climate future of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said. “Every citizen should discharge their responsibility towards nature and become Green Warrior & Environment Soldier. We have to strengthen the monitoring system at grass root level by developing city action plans and micro action plans for local solutions”, Sinha added. The Lt Governor also shared the significant steps taken by the administration for maintaining a balance between development and ecology. Awareness campaign among common citizens at Panchayat level by Forest Department and initiatives like ‘Har Gaon Haryali’, ‘Ped Lagao Beti Ke Naam’ has encouraged Jan Bhagidari and infused a sense of responsibility in the society to work towards environment protection, the Lt Governor observed. City-specific strategy was formulated under NCAP guidelines for Jammu and Srinagar. Our focus should be on filling the gaps through policy formulation, capacity building, training program and extending its maximum benefits to Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and ULBs, noted the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the National Knowledge Network to cooperate in increasing the technical capabilities of concerned institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. He further advised the Jammu Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, ULBs and Central University to work on city action plan and work out a strategy to strengthen the monitoring mechanism at the grass root level. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary and Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Forests Department, highlighted the useful impact of the discussion and studies to be conducted during the hands-on training program in the Winter School. Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Convener, National Knowledge Network for National Clean Air Programme briefed on the aims and objectives of the programme.

Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor Central University Jammu, experts, deans and faculty members of the University were present on the occasion.