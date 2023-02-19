Nation grateful to Bravehearts, their families: LG Sinha at Police-Public Mela

Jammu Tawi, Feb 19:

‘We will forever be grateful to our Bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country’, said the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha. The Lt Governor paid tributes to the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police, who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha was speaking at the inaugurated the 33rd Police-Public Mela at Gulshan Ground today.

The Lt Governor said, the Police-Public Mela has emerged as a powerful platform for police officers & public to interact and celebrate the shared heritage.

The Lt Governor commended the Jammu & Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association ( JKPWWA ) for carrying out numerous initiatives all round the year to address the concerns of the families of martyrs and serving personnel.

JKPWWA is doing exceptional work in promoting welfare measures for JKP Jawans and their families, he added.

The Lt Governor went around the stalls put up by various Police establishments, Districts, JKRLM and also interacted with the police families.

Dilbag Singh, DGP and Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson PWWA briefed the Lt Governor about the extensive arrangements made for the Police-Public Mela and the activities undertaken for the welfare of families of J&K Police personnel.