Narrow escape for 12 persons as raft overturns in Chenab River

Jammu Tawi, May 08:

At least 12 persons, mostly tourists, had a narrow escape on Monday after a raft overturned in Chenab river in Reasi district of Jammu division.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon while 12 persons, who were enjoying the rafting, were rescued timely by the rafting experts, locals and police personnel present there.

The tourists, who met with an accident were hailing from Bareley, and had come to enjoy rafting in Chenab river.

“While rafting, our raft collided with a pillar of a bridge and all the persons who were in the raft fell in the river water,” they informed.

“It was a life risk movement for us,” they said, adding that some other rafting experts, locals and police personnel came in for rescue and successfully rescued them.

All the persons are safe and had a narrow escape in the incident.(KNO)