Nadda's term extended till June 2024; Shah says BJP 'only' democratic party

NEW DELHI, January 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ‘only’ democratically run party among all the political

parties in the country, from the ‘Jana Sangh’ till date, the elections in BJP have always been in accordance with the

party constitution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

On the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP on Tuesday, members of the top party panel

arrived at a consensus on extending BJP national president JP Nadda’s tenure till June 2024.

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda’s extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

“The BJP is the only democratically run party among all the political parties in the country. From the establishment of

Jansangh till date, our elections from booth to national president have always been in accordance with our

constitution from time to time. Election officials are appointed through a democratic method, a voter list is prepared

and then elections are held,” said Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National Executive meet at the NDMC Convention Centre in

the national capital, Amit Shah said that JP Nadda has had a huge contribution to the task of taking Prime Minister

Narendra Modi’s charismatic leadership which is popular to the public.

“Netaji has a huge contribution in the task of taking Modi ji’s charismatic leadership which is popular to the public.

Under the leadership of Nadda ji, there has been a huge contribution to the organization. He has also contributed a

lot in expanding the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party by making it the basis of the popularity of Modi ji throughout

the country,” said Shah.

Amit Shah said that under his national chairmanship of JP Nadda, the party got the highest strike rate in Bihar, while

BJP also formed a government in Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Assam.

“We got the highest strike rate in Bihar, we re-elected the NDA in Maharashtra, our government has been formed in

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, in all these places the Bharatiya Janata Party has won a huge

victory. Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved success within Bengal, the journey from 3 seats to 77 seats was decided

in just 5 years. We are slowly emerging as a force to be reckoned with in Tamil Nadu and the southern states of

Telangana as well,” said Shah.

Lauding the work of the chairmanship of JP Nadda in the past years, Shah said that the party has achieved great

success in bringing down the organization in all the states of the North East.

“In Goa too, we have succeeded in forming a government with an absolute majority for the third time and for the

first time with a total majority of 156 seats in Gujarat. Also, breaking all election records in Gujarat, we won a

landslide victory with 53 per cent votes and 156 seats. In Telangana and West Bengal, we have succeeded in creating

a wonderful atmosphere, whether it is Jammu Kashmir BDC elections or the local unit elections held across the

country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to empower 13,000 booths under his leadership,” said Shah.

He further added that JP Nadda had a crucial role in taking the schemes of the government and especially the

welfare schemes of the government to every farmer and the people of the country.

“During his tenure, more than 120 assembly elections and by-elections were held, and the party won 73 elections of

them,” said Shah.

Shah said, “I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will

win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime

Minister.”

Lauding the efforts of Nadda in his role as the party’s national chief, ever since assuming his office on January 20,

2020, the same year the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the entire country, Shah has the party made significant strides

under his leadership.

“During the pandemic, our party did significant work under Nadda-ji’s leadership, be it providing food and ration to

the poor for free or taking people affected by the virus to hospitals for check-ups and treatment,” Shah added.

“Seva Hi Sangathan and Seva Pakhwara under the leadership of JP Nadda have been a great success in taking them

to the grassroot level,” said Shah.