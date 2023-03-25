Mysterious Explosion In Factory Leaves One Dead, 6 Injured In J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Mar 25: One labourer died and six others were injured in a mysterious explosion that took place inside a factory on Saturday in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police sources said that a blast took place inside the scrap factory in Kalagate Industrial area of Bari Brahmana. “One person have died and six injured,” police said adding that they were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital from where two of them with critical injuries, were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu. Police team is on the spot and the matter is being investigated.