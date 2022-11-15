My Youth My Pride: J&K Para athletes receive rousing reception on their arrival

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 14: Insha Bashir, one of the two wheelchair basketball players from Kashmir who was part of the Indian women’s

wheelchair basketball team that won silver medal in an international tournament arrived here at a rousing reception in Srinagar.

Terming this as a proud moment, Insha said, “I am elated at the very thought of being part of the team that reached the final of

the international event” adding, “The real success for me is to always do my best, learn from experience, try to improve develop

and get better at every opportunity coming my way.

Insha also extended her thanks to the Sports Council and other organizations involved in the endeavor.

Pertinently, Insha was part of the selection cum training camp organized by the J&K Sports Council in Multipurpose Indoor Hall

Shadipora, Sumbal Bandipora for the Indian Wheelchair Basketball team and had it teamed up with the Wheelchair Basketball

Federation of India (WBFI) and Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) last month.

Around 16 female wheelchair players from different states of India shortlisted by WBFI were part of the camp and after a battery of

selection trials, Insha and Ishrat made it to the national team for the first Invitational International Wheelchair Basketball tournament

held in Jaypee Sports Complex, Greater Noida from 5th-11th of this month.

Earlier, a meeting under the chairmanship of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Joint Secretary was convened in the Administrative Complex

of J&K Sports Council to finalize the arrangements for the grand reception of the medalists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Secretary said that our athletes are our role models and they deserve every bit of

appreciation for the hard work they put in to shine on national and international platforms. While Insha arrived in the afternoon,

Ishrat is reaching tomorrow.

Meanwhile, para-swimmer Chandeep Singh, while participating in the Senior men’s S-6 category won 2 silver and one bronze medal

in XXII National Para Swimming Championship-2022 held in Guwahati recently.