My Govt Has Been Recognised As Decisive One: President Murmu Refers To Art 370, Triple Talaq In First Parliament Address

NEW DELHI, Jan 31: In her first address to Parliament as President, Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed her gratitude to citizens for electing a stable government for two consecutive terms and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has been identified as a decisive government.

“My government always kept the country’s interest paramount, showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy,” she said in her pre-budget address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Central Hall of Parliament today. “From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government,” President Murmu said. In her maiden address to the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her gratitude to the citizens. “Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries,” Murmu said.

Terming the government, a stable, fearless, and decisive one, “Murmu said, “My government is working towards realising the big dreams.” “My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100 per cent population or are very close to that target,” the President said. Murmu further went on to highlight the ease that technology has provided in governance. “Earlier there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, the refund is received within a few days of filing the ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of the taxpayers is also being ensured through GST,” she said citing the e-marketplace and income tax refunds, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme as examples. “Over the years, in the form of DBT, in the form of Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system,” she added. The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31, 2013, with the customary address by the President to a joint session which will be followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey by the Finance Minister.The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament’s Central Hall on the first day of the budget session every year. The first part of the Budget Session of the Parliament will go on till February 10. The Parliament will reconvene on March 12 and go on till April 6.