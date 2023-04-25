Murti Gupta elected Lawn Tennis president

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA) today elected Capt. Murti Gupta as its new president in a General Body Meeting that took place at Jammu, here.

Members also elected BS Jaggi as general secretary while Chartered Account by profession, Amit Gupta Amit Gupta took over as treasurer of the JKLTA. Veteran sports administrator, Ashok Kumar of Udhapur has been made senior vice president while experienced and qualified lawn tennis trainer, Hanumant Singh and Mohd. Inayat Jehangir have been nominated as vice presidents. Gurmeet Singh and Arun Gupta made joint secretaries of the Association by the members.

Former Minister, RS Chib elevated to the position of Patron of the Association by the house in one voice.

Among the elected executive members were Col. Joy Deep Singh Kotwal, Dr. Gaurav Vaid, Ajay Gandotra (Advocate), Dr. Sanjay Mehta, Ravinder Nath Kaul, Dhaman Kumar Pandoh, Ritu Singh, Nidhi Shravan Sharma, Nasreen Khan, Navneet Sharma, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Vishal Bharti.

Earlier, the AGM held under the supervision of returning officer, Anshuja Tak in the presence of observers, Rajeev Sharma, from J&K Sports Council and Kuldip Singh Jamwal, of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA).

Meanwhile, the elected body discussed the roadmap for the promotion and further grooming of the Lawn Tennis game across the Union Territory of J&K.

The members put forth their suggestions and floated several ideas for the welfare of the Lawn Tennis, which has been revived nearly after two decades with all support and assistance of the Sports Council.

It was resolved to take this sport to the nook and corner of all 20 districts of the J&K.

Members also expressed gratitude to the Secretary, Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull for being supporting and giving the special impetus to Tennis.

Discussions were held to form district bodies very soon to take the game to the grassroot level.