Multiple vehicles collision inside Nashri tunnel injures 2

Ramban: Two persons sustained injuries in a back-to-back collision of at least six vehicles inside
Chenani –Nashri tunnel on Srinagar Jammu Highway Wednesday evening.
Police sources said a speedy truck en route to Kashmir suddenly applied brakes inside Chenani-
Nashri tunnel resulting in the collision of at least six vehicles in which two persons sustained
injuries.
They were rushed to CHC Chenani for treatment. Hospital authorities identified the injured as
Satish Paul 26 and Brij Paul both residents of UP.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen, while confirming
the incident said that two persons received minor injuries.
He further said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Batote.
