Multiple vehicles collision inside Nashri tunnel injures 2

Ramban: Two persons sustained injuries in a back-to-back collision of at least six vehicles inside

Chenani –Nashri tunnel on Srinagar Jammu Highway Wednesday evening.

Police sources said a speedy truck en route to Kashmir suddenly applied brakes inside Chenani-

Nashri tunnel resulting in the collision of at least six vehicles in which two persons sustained

injuries.

They were rushed to CHC Chenani for treatment. Hospital authorities identified the injured as

Satish Paul 26 and Brij Paul both residents of UP.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen, while confirming

the incident said that two persons received minor injuries.

He further said a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Batote.