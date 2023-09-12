Mujtaba of Islamia College bags Cycling gold

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Sept 12: Mujtaba of Islamia College bagged gold in the annual inter-college cycling competition of University of Kashmir (KU), which was organised by Department of Physical Education and Sports on the campus, here. Participants from 15 affiliated colleges of KU took part in this event. Second place went to Zamin Hassan Mirza of the same college while Suhaib Ul Mehraj of VB College secured finished third to contain with a bronze. The winners presented the medals by Coordinator of Department of Physical Education and Sports, KU, Dr Nadeem Ahmed Dar. Earlier, the participants were flagged off by SHO Munish Bagh Police Station. The Coordinator speaking to the participants expressed his gratitude to Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan and Registrar Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir for their support in organising the event in a smooth manner. The event was coordinated by Surjeet Kour (LSA).