Mughal Road reopens after snow clearance

Jammu Tawi, Dec 18: Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, reopened after remaining closed due to fresh snowfall, officials said on Monday.

They said that there was fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali', led to the closure of the thoroughfare on December 16.

DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey confirmed the reopening of the road.

Earlier this year, the road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed on several occasions due to snowfall, particularly in ‘Pir KiGali' and its adjoining areas.