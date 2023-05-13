Mughal Road opens for one way traffic

Jammu Tawi, May 12: The historic Mughal Road was on Friday thrown open for one way traffic from Bufflaz to Peer Ki Gali.

District Magistrate ordered one way traffic on Mughal Road from May 12.

“In view of clearance of Snow accumulation and landslides from 19 KM (Dogrian) to KM 43 Peer Ki Gali as intimated by Chief Engineer Mughal Road Wing and Executive Engineer Mechanical Engineering Division, Rajouri-Poonch, the movement of one way traffic is hereby allowed on Mughal Road from Buffliaz to Peer Ki Gali w.e.f 12-05-2023,” the order reads.

“Furthermore, Sr. Superintendent of Police Poonch, Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote and Dy.SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch shall deploy sufficient personnels at Behramgalla, Buffliaz and Poshana Checkposts to ensure smooth movement of vehicles with strict compliance of this order,” it added.