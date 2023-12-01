Mughal Road closed for vehicular traffic due to snowfall

Jammu Tawi, Nov 30: The Mughal road, which connects Shopian in the Kashmir Valley to Poonch of Jammu region, was closed for vehicular traffic following fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the region, officials said on Thursday.

The three-week dry spell in Kashmir ended on Thursday with snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley and rains in the plains. Most of the hills in various districts in the Jammu region also received fresh snowfall while the rains lashed Jammu city.

The Mughal road has been blocked due to heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas between Poshana and Pir ki Gali area, officials said, adding no vehicle will be allowed to move towards the Valley from Poonch and Rajouri till the weather clears up.

High altitude areas of Jammu region, particularly Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua district, witnessed snowfall. Rains lashed Jammu city since Wednesday evening intensifying the cold, they said.