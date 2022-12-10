Mubassir Latifi Inagurates UT Bench Press Championship

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu Dec 10: Mubassir Latifi (SSP) Commandant IRP 15th inagurated the UT Bemch Press Championship at sports council

Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Stadium here today. Ranjeet Kalra Member J&K Sports Council and Member Governing Council

(Sports) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board presided over the inaugural ceremony. Khushwinder Singh, Bureau Chief Dainik

Savera was the guest of honour. Teams from eight districts are taking part in the champion ship.

Mubassir Latifi in his address while appreciating the J&K Sports Council and the organising committee complimented them

for organizing the championship.He also called upon the players to be focused and to work hard in pursuit of excellence. “

Events like these not only build a healthy society but also keep the youngesters away from vices like drug abuse,” Latifi said.

Latifi also highlighted the initiatives being undertaken by J&K police to fight the menace of drug abuse and for the rehabilitation

of victims of drug abuse.

Ranjeet Kalra in his address outlined the various sports initiatives being undertaken by the Sports Council under

Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s flagship programmes My Youth My Pride and the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan He

also congratulated and conveyed good wishes to the organisers in behalf of secretary Sports Council Nuzzat Gull.

Among others present on the occasion included Ajay Sharma Gen.Sec , Rahul Sawhney Sr. Vice president, Deepak

Jyoti, Suresh Pal, Anshuman Sharma Organizer Secretary. Championship is sponsored by Absolute Nutrition.