MSSH launches Swasthya card for sarpanches, panchayat members

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: A special swasthya card for the sarpanches and gram panchayat members and their families were launched by

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Bathinda on Saturday.

The card holders will get discounts on OPD consultations, pathological, radiological and diagnostic services and pharmacy

and home care services as well.

We have launched this special card with benefits and services for them as they play an important role in our community,

said Sandip Singh, GM and Head- Operations, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Bathinda.

Among others, Dr. Amarjit Singh, associate director of internal medicine, Dr. Gaurav Shrama, consultant

neurosurgery and Dr. Anshul Kukkar, associate consultant of the department of emergency were also present during the

occasion.