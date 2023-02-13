MSMEs in terrible shape

It is urgent to rescue the MSME sector, which is struggling as a result of unfavourable policies.

The reality check follows all the hype about how well the economy is doing. And the Finance Minister should be most worried about this. The MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector, which makes up 40% of all employment and accounts for 30% of the GDP, is currently experiencing its worst phase in years. While some units have already closed, others are about to do so. According to government statistics, a staggering 10,655 micro, small, and medium-sized businesses failed during the fiscal year 2022–2023

The number of MSME closures at this time is the greatest in the previous four years. This figure was 6,222 in 2021–22, 175, and 400 in 2020–21 and 2019–20, respectively. In other words, it has increased 25 times from 2019–20! Additionally, the number of new MSMEs being founded is also declining quickly. The figures also show a worsening ratio between closings and new business openings. In 2020–21, there were more than 11,000 new businesses founded for every 175 businesses that closed; this year, there are only 167 businesses created for every closure.

The causes are evident and must be quickly addressed by the government if the MSME sector is to once again serve as a major engine of the Indian economy. The demonetization, from which it has not yet recovered, is the main cause of the slowdown in the MSME sector. The GST regime, which deprived MSMEs of their margins and forced them to deal with paperwork, delayed refunds, and other systemic faults, is the second most important cause. There are a number of additional difficulties that MSMEs face that must be resolved.

Due to a lack of collateral, strict lending conditions, and a protracted loan approval process, many MSMEs find it challenging to obtain loans from banks. The government must provide a powerful tool to support the industry. Additionally, a lot of MSMEs are situated in places without access to essential infrastructure like roads, water, or electricity, which makes it difficult for them to operate efficiently. Additionally, the MSME industry is highly fragmented and competes fiercely with major businesses, which benefit from advantages like economies of scale, access to superior technology, and stronger marketing. The government ought to take care of this right away and give them an equal playing field. The MSME sector is essential for the government to revitalise since it supports the economy and employs millions of people who are seeking skilled and semi-skilled work.