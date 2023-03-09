MP Khatana on Courts visit, apprised of JKHC Bar Asso’s demands

Jammu Tawi, March 08:

A delegation of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu headed by President Vikram Sharma, Senior Advocate called on the Member of Parliament Ghulam Ali Khatana and briefed him about the burning demands of legal fraternity and requested him for a visit to the Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu to have on spot assessment. Acceding to the request the MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, alongwith officials visited the Court Complex today where a large number of Advocates interacted with him for early redressal of their long pending demands. A Memorandum of demands was submitted by the President highlighting the broader grievances/demands of the Association. The demands projected included:

1) Construction of 1st & 2nd floor of Lawyer’s Canteen at J&K High Court, Jammu, complex.

2) Multi storey parking in the District Court Complex, Janipur, Jammu.

3) Repair of roof of Atrium in District Courts and installation of ACs in the dome area after covering the open space.

4) Construction of additional Lawyers chambers to accommodate members of the Bar.

5) Installation of water plant to provide drinking water to the Advocates and litigants in the Court Complex.

6) 10 computers alongwith printers and Softwares.

7) Digital Library both for High Court as well as Subordinate Court.

MP visited through the Court Complex along with the group of lawyers for spot inspection of the sites and the expected projects.

The MP fully assured the President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu for early redessal of the demands. Khatana alongwith team of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu also visited Ladies Bar Room at District Court Complex Jammu and extended his greetings to the lady Lawyers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The Lady Lawyers expressed happiness and thanked Member Parliament and the team of JKHCBAJ led by Vikram Sharma, for this initiative. The Office Bearers of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu Amit Gupta (Vice President), Parvesh Singh Salaria (General Secretary), Chetan Misri (Joint Secretary) and Utkarsh Pathania (Treasurer) facilitated the smooth conduct of the event.

The prominent among the lawyers who accompanied and apprised Khatana included S/Sh. A.V. Gupta (Senior Advocate), Anwar Choudhary, Suman Mala, Radha Sharma, Seema Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Ashwani Khajuria, Jaswinder Singh Jassi, Mohinder Pal Singh, Rajesh Thappa, Baldev Singh, Umesh Sharma, Narinder Sharma, Parvaiz Choudhary, Mohd. Akram, Rohit Sharma, Gagandeep Singh, Yasser Khan, Mohd Azam, Zulkernain Choudhary, Bhavishya Sudan, Arjun Singh Manhas, Manjit Singh Sarkaria, Daksheesh Sharma, Atul Raina, Anmol Abrol, Surpiya Singh Chouhan, Priya Bhan, Deepak Sharma, Jameel Choudhary, Sukhvinder Singh, Harmeet Singh, Sahir begh, Mohd Aleem Beigh, Bhanu Partap Singh, Jattan Singh Gill and others.