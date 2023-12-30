Moye-moye moment: Sussanne, Arslan Goni make U-turn from airport after forgetting passport

Mumbai, Dec 30 : Couple Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni on Saturday morning faced an ‘oops' moment at the Mumbai airport.



The couple was on their way to catch a flight for their new year vacation. However, they had to make a U-turn as Arslan forgot his passport back home.



The duo was captured by paps in Mumbai while they faced this ‘moye moye' moment.

In the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Sussanne and Arslan were asked to show their travel documents to security. While Sussanne appeared to have all her documents in place, Arslan forgot to carry his passport.

In no time, Sussanne and Arslan excused themselves from the security and started to walk back to their car.

Netizens hilariously reacted to this incident.

“Hahahah New year plan oops oh nooo,” a social media user wrote.

“Hahahah moye moye hogaya,” another one commented.



Sussanne and Arslan have been dating for a while now.