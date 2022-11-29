MoU inked between SIDBI and AGENCE FRANÇAISE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT (AfD)

NL CORESSPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: SIDBI, and AGENCE FRANÇAISE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT (AfD) joined in partnership with the aim of strengthening the

cooperation on climate change and greening finance.

AFD is a public development finance institution which objective is to support both India’s international commitments on reducing greenhouse

gases emissions and to ensure economic and social development of the country. AFD is a member of IDFC.

SIDBI a public development bank which promotes the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in India, providing

green finance and tools to its beneficiaries. SIDBI is a member of IDFC and heading the climate-working group of IBA.

This Partnership will explore the potential sustainable finance facility towards green finance and other projects related to greening

SIDBI financial system, and in turn aiming to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Net Zero 2070

objectives.

A steppingstone arrangement used in seeking the cooperation opportunities between AfD and SIDBI to support and encourage

programs and projects that are in line with green strategies.

The signatories will define potential areas of cooperation and business development related to the Green Indian Financial System

aka the GIFS Initiative, develop projects whose objective is to green the financial system in India and other projects related to

sustainable finance, and provide consultancy services for technical assistance.