Motorola offers massive discounts on its smartphones during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand^ has announced the last chance to buy its smartphones at massively discounted prices, ahead of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. As of 1st November, Flipkart Plus members now have early access to purchase most of the smartphones across the motorola edge, moto g, and moto e series, at incredibly attractive Big Diwali Sale prices.

The world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the motorola edge 40, is available at an incredible price of Rs. 26,999. It is also the world's first smartphone to be powered by the blazing fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor, along with the segment first 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights (6.55” pOLED HDR10+). This device also has a 4400mAh powerful battery with 68W TurboPowerTM and supports segment's first wireless charging. It boasts a premium vegan leather finish and a metal frame, ensuring a comfortable grip and comes in vibrant fantastic colours, including Viva Magenta – Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. The smartphone has an impressive 50MP camera with a f/1.4 aperture- widest in the segment, advanced OIS- feature Horizon lock for capturing shake free videos and 2um ultra pixel technology, that promises exceptional photography.

Further strengthening Motorola's 5G portfolio, the moto g54 5G, India's most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segment at just Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively. The moto g54 5G is the segment's 1st smartphone with in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and segment's most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device has segment-first 50MP shake-free camera with Optical Image Stabilization. It is equipped with segment's highest 6,000mAh battery with the superfast speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger for long-lasting usage. it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola has also added Google Auto Enhance feature, which lets users toggle the Auto Enhance option in the camera's user interface to instantly enhance color and lighting after a photo is taken.

India's most affordable smartphone with in-built 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the moto e13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499.