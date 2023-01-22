Morning flights delayed due to snowfall

MeT predicts more snow till Jan 26, advises people living in snowbound areas to remain

alert; Traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway restored; Drivers, commuters advised to travel with

caution

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Jan 21 (KNO): The flight operation got delayed again in wake of the fresh snowfall in

Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley for the second straight day on Saturday.

Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

that all the morning flights scheduled till 10:00 AM got delayed again today due to the low

visibility.

“However, the flight operation resumed again after 10'0 clock and the flights operated normally,”

Kuldeep Singh said.

Pertinently, the flight operation was delayed on Friday as well.

Moreover, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the Valley

received fresh light snowfall today, bringing down the temperature further across the Valley.

An official in the Meteorological department (MeT) said that the weather would remain cloudy till

tomorrow evening.

He said that the J&K parts would receive light to moderate snowfall from Monday as a fresh

Western Disturbance is affecting the Union Territory on January 23 till January 26.

“There is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall in J&K parts from Jan 24-25 and light rain and

snow in J&K parts on January 26,” he said.

The MeT here has also issued a warning, advising people living in snowbound areas to remain

alert and cautious while venturing in areas, which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.

Nonetheless, amid fresh snowfall, the night temperature has increased further at most stations of

Kashmir with Srinagar recording a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius.

The mercury at the famous ski-resort, Gulmarg and Pahalgam settled at minus 8.4 and minus 3.8

degree Celsius respectively.

Moreover, continuing the snow and slide clearance operations, Executing Departments have

restored most of the major link roads and work is in progress to open roads closed due to

snowfall and landslides at different locations in the district Ramban.

The departments including Jal Shakti and JPDCL also restored water and power supply service

in the majority of the areas, which were affected due to moderate to heavy snowfall in hilly areas

of the district.

As per the traffic authorities, the vehicular movement was restored on the Jammu–Srinagar

National highway and advised the drivers and commuters to travel with caution.