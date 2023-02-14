More winter sports destinations to be developed in J&K: MoS Sports

Gulmarg, Feb 13: Like Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir will likely have more locations for winter sports from next year, Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik said on Monday.

Speaking at the sidelines of event at Gulmarg during the Khelo India, he said thanked Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for helping many states to commence winter and adventure sports

The MoS said, “It has also helped the National level players to get a platform to showcase their talent through Khelo India.”

He said that the national event was successful held only with the efforts of all officials of Jammu and Kashmir and participants connected with Khelo India.

“The dream of PM Modi’s to make India a hub of sporting country is gradually true with the contribution of every individual involved in it,” MoS said.

He added, “Like Gulmarg, we will trying to involve several other tourist locations of Kashmir from next year for winter sports so that the players of every state of India could be invited and registered for their participation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Pramanik said, “With this more potential locations will be explored and all sports persons will get a good platform.”

“The success of the Khelo India has shown the world that how conditions have changed in Jammu and Kashmir and peace has prevailed here,” he said.