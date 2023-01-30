More than 5 Cr Indians subscribed to Atal Pension Yojna

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: APY, the ﬂagship social security scheme of the Government of India, which was launched on 9th May 2015, with the objective to provide old age income security to all Citizens of India, particularly to the people working in the unorganised sectors, has recently crossed the landmark of 5 crore enrolments. The scheme has done very well in the calendar year 2022 by enrolling more than 1.25 crore new subscribers in comparison to 92 lakh new subscriber’s enrolment in the calendar year 2021, a press release issued today said.

Till date, 29 banks have already surpassed the annual target allocated by the Government of India. In addition to the banks, many states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura have also achieved their annual targets by monitoring from their respective State Level Banker’s Committee (SLBCs).

PFRDA, in line with the saturation drive as announced in by Hon’ble PM in his Independence Day speech of the year 2021, took various initiatives for outreach of the scheme i.e. Launch of APY Outreach program and Town Hall meetings pan India. So far, more than 40 physical programs have been conducted at various locations, in co- ordination with SLBCs and RRBs. Engagement with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) are being done for broad basing of APY and enrolling more APY subscribers. Further, many digital initiatives have been taken recently, like launch of digital on-boarding facility using Aadhaar, launch of podcasts for creating awareness on beneﬁts of APY, launch of chatbot facility for seeking basic information on APY, setting up of help desk for existing subscribers in addition to the help desk for prospective subscribers.