Month-long joint training of Army commandos, police personnel

Jammu SRINAGAR, Oct 26: A month-long joint training of the Army's special forces and police personnel concluded here on Saturday with a senior police officer expressing confidence that the exercise will significantly contribute to the overall security inand Kashmir

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain attended the closing ceremony of the one-month-long joint training of the Army's Para Special Forces and 13 personnel from Special Operation Group (SOG) of local police at the Sunjuwan military base, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the joint training was aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the forces and fostering greater synergy between them.

During the visit, the ADGP interacted with the commandos and commended them for their dedication and professionalism.

Jain emphasised the importance of such joint training and the range of tactical and operational skills acquired in maintaining law and order and ensuring security.

He expressed his confidence that the joint training will significantly enhance the capabilities of both forces and contribute to the overall security of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ADGP reiterated the commitment of the police force to work closely with the Army and other security agencies to maintain peace and security, the spokesperson said.