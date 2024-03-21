Mohd Yousuf Wani Appointed Additional Judge, J&K And Ladakh High Court

NEW DELHI, Mar 21: The President of India has appointed Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani as an Additional Judge of the Additional Judge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Notification issued by the Ministry of Law & Justice states, “In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Mohd. Yousuf Wani, to be an Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office”.

It was just more than a week ago that the Supreme Court Collegium comprising Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud along with Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai had recommended his elevation as an Additional Judge of the High Court.

Mr Mohammad Yousuf Wani joined the J&K Judicial Service on 9 December 1997 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities.