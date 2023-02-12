Modi Govt committed to holistic development of J&K: Manhas

JAMMU : Former Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Ex State president, Bharatiya Janata Party(J&K), Shamsher Singh Manhas today started the construction work of culvert at Assarwan in Mishriwala Panchayat with an estimated cost of Rs 3 lakh. Manhas said that the amount was released from his MPLADS during his tenure as Member-Parliament and after completing all the formalities, the work has been started. While addressing the gathering Manhas complimented the Union Government for the futuristic budget of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He said the budget of J&K will open the new doors of infrastructure development & job creation. All the flagship schemes of the Government of India including individual beneficiary centric schemes are also being proactively implemented in UT of J&K, Manhas added.

Manhas said that the Modi Government is committed to the holistic development of every nook and corner of the UT under a well-knit programme. He said that the Government is making sincere efforts to mitigate the problems of the people on priority. Manhas highlighted the programmes and polices of the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor Government of J&K and said that it is endeavor of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to ensure all round development of Jammu and Kashmir to make it a prosperous Union Territory in the country. He said both Centre and the LG government are working honesty to address the problems of the common masses with transparency and accountability at all levels. Manhas also interacted with local residents and gave a patient hearing to their issues. He assured them that all their genuine concerns will be looked into on priority.

Prominent among those who were present there were Ex district president, Sukhdev Singh Jamwal ,Panch Jeet Raj, Panch Sunita Devi, Shamsher Prajapati, Chuni Lal, Jagtar Singh & Ved Parkash Sharma.