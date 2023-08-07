Modi Government Significantly Enhancing Border Infrastructure: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 7: The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

In an interaction with a group of journalists, he said infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges.





Jaishankar said India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.





The external affairs minister said India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam. (Agencies)