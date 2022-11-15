Modern Tech-Tools for safety, security of people needed: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: As a part of deliberation on the Police

Technology Mission, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag

Singh chaired a high level meeting of senior officers at Police

Headquarters here Monday to review various technologies being

used by J&K Police and the need of futuristic technologies for

efficient policing.

The meeting was attended by Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain,

ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination, PHQ

Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters, PHQ B S Tuti, IGP Traffic J&K

Vikramjeet Singh, DIG Sara Rizvi, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, AIG

(T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh and

other gazetted officers of PHQ, a police spokesman said in a

statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer

(KNO).

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that though many latest

technologies and up gradation of gadgets have already taken

place in the department yet the survey and adoption of futuristic

technologies is the need of the hour.

He said that artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and

other modern technologic tools need to be used for the safety

and security of the people and added that we need to identify the

manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance

the capability and capacity of the Police personnel.

He said that all the Police forces around the world are using a

number of modern technologies for efficient policing and

minimizing human intervention in case of rescue and other

operations.

He said that modern equipment brings transparency to the

system and improvement in the quality of policing on various

fronts. The DGP directed for identifying the areas where more &

more technology can be put to use and also for preparing action

plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.

The DGP was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation wherein

technology being used in Security, Traffic, CID, Crime, Telecom

and Training wings of the J&K Police were discussed. The

officers also briefed the DGP, J&K about the technological tools

for crime prevention and investigation which includes Predictive

Policing, Big data analysis and also mobile forensics.

During the meeting existing technology solutions adopted and

futuristic required technologies were discussed threadbare which

also included GIS mapping system, Data security, learning

management system, integrated traffic management system,

latest communication system etc. besides up gradation of training

centers.

Meanwhile A group of IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhhai

Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad who are on Bharat

Darshan tour called on and interacted with the Director General

of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of

Kashmir Zone at Gazetted Officers’ Mess Humama, Budgam.

The probationary officers were given know-how about the

functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police spokesman

said.

At the outset of the interactive session the DGP welcomed the

visiting officers. He gave an overview of working of the force in

different wings, units and districts besides working of special

operation groups against the anti national elements.

He said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is also

an outcome of strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other

security forces. He said that all the forces and administration are

working day & night for the long lasting peace in the UT.

The DGP said that J&K Police is doing multifarious duties which

include counter militancy, police bandobast, investigations

besides providing various services to general people.

He said that despite various odds, J&K Police has been on fore

front of tackling the Pak sponsored militancy, radicalisation and

law & order situations along with all other security forces working

in the UT.

He said that in addition to the fight against militancy, J&K Police

has been playing a parental role in counseling the misguided

youth and channelizing their energy in a positive direction. He

said that J&K Police is conducting a lot of activities under the

Civic Action Programme besides running drug de-addiction

centers to increase its social quotient.

The DGP said that over the past three decades various militants

have been eliminated in the fight against militancy but

unfortunately we have lost 1604 of our brave hearts. “We are

proud of our martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for bringing

peace in Jammu & Kashmir.”

About the welfare of Police personnel and their families, the DGP

said that we have launched a number of schemes for the NoKs of

martyrs, our serving and retired personnel and their families.

The DGP said that Pakistan supported narco militancy is the

latest challenge in front of the force. He said that J&K Police is

taking every possible measure to demolish the ecosystem of this

narco militancy.

He said that within some years tremendous advancement has

taken place in the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the shape of

weaponry, training skills and technology. He said that the

department is proactive in introducing the latest technology in

confronting different challenges.

The DGP said to the visiting officers to take full advantage of their

stay and advised them to meet officers of J&K Police in order to

gain firsthand experience of the work culture of the force.

ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP

Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem SSP Crime

Srinagar Amritpal Singh and SP West Srinagar Al-Tahir Gillani

were also present on the occasion.

Pertinent to mention here that 26 probationary IPS officers of 74

RR are on study cum cultural tour to Kashmir (JKUT) for 04 days.