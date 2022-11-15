Modern Tech-Tools for safety, security of people needed: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: As a part of deliberation on the Police
Technology Mission, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag
Singh chaired a high level meeting of senior officers at Police
Headquarters here Monday to review various technologies being
used by J&K Police and the need of futuristic technologies for
efficient policing.
The meeting was attended by Spl DG CID J&K R R Swain,
ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination, PHQ
Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarters, PHQ B S Tuti, IGP Traffic J&K
Vikramjeet Singh, DIG Sara Rizvi, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, AIG
(T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh and
other gazetted officers of PHQ, a police spokesman said in a
statement issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer
(KNO).
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that though many latest
technologies and up gradation of gadgets have already taken
place in the department yet the survey and adoption of futuristic
technologies is the need of the hour.
He said that artificial intelligence, drones, CCTV, robotics and
other modern technologic tools need to be used for the safety
and security of the people and added that we need to identify the
manpower and technology which can be put in use to enhance
the capability and capacity of the Police personnel.
He said that all the Police forces around the world are using a
number of modern technologies for efficient policing and
minimizing human intervention in case of rescue and other
operations.
He said that modern equipment brings transparency to the
system and improvement in the quality of policing on various
fronts. The DGP directed for identifying the areas where more &
more technology can be put to use and also for preparing action
plans for introducing the technologies in these areas.
The DGP was briefed through a PowerPoint presentation wherein
technology being used in Security, Traffic, CID, Crime, Telecom
and Training wings of the J&K Police were discussed. The
officers also briefed the DGP, J&K about the technological tools
for crime prevention and investigation which includes Predictive
Policing, Big data analysis and also mobile forensics.
During the meeting existing technology solutions adopted and
futuristic required technologies were discussed threadbare which
also included GIS mapping system, Data security, learning
management system, integrated traffic management system,
latest communication system etc. besides up gradation of training
centers.
Meanwhile A group of IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhhai
Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad who are on Bharat
Darshan tour called on and interacted with the Director General
of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and other senior police officers of
Kashmir Zone at Gazetted Officers’ Mess Humama, Budgam.
The probationary officers were given know-how about the
functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police spokesman
said.
At the outset of the interactive session the DGP welcomed the
visiting officers. He gave an overview of working of the force in
different wings, units and districts besides working of special
operation groups against the anti national elements.
He said that the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir is also
an outcome of strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other
security forces. He said that all the forces and administration are
working day & night for the long lasting peace in the UT.
The DGP said that J&K Police is doing multifarious duties which
include counter militancy, police bandobast, investigations
besides providing various services to general people.
He said that despite various odds, J&K Police has been on fore
front of tackling the Pak sponsored militancy, radicalisation and
law & order situations along with all other security forces working
in the UT.
He said that in addition to the fight against militancy, J&K Police
has been playing a parental role in counseling the misguided
youth and channelizing their energy in a positive direction. He
said that J&K Police is conducting a lot of activities under the
Civic Action Programme besides running drug de-addiction
centers to increase its social quotient.
The DGP said that over the past three decades various militants
have been eliminated in the fight against militancy but
unfortunately we have lost 1604 of our brave hearts. “We are
proud of our martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for bringing
peace in Jammu & Kashmir.”
About the welfare of Police personnel and their families, the DGP
said that we have launched a number of schemes for the NoKs of
martyrs, our serving and retired personnel and their families.
The DGP said that Pakistan supported narco militancy is the
latest challenge in front of the force. He said that J&K Police is
taking every possible measure to demolish the ecosystem of this
narco militancy.
He said that within some years tremendous advancement has
taken place in the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the shape of
weaponry, training skills and technology. He said that the
department is proactive in introducing the latest technology in
confronting different challenges.
The DGP said to the visiting officers to take full advantage of their
stay and advised them to meet officers of J&K Police in order to
gain firsthand experience of the work culture of the force.
ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP
Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem SSP Crime
Srinagar Amritpal Singh and SP West Srinagar Al-Tahir Gillani
were also present on the occasion.
Pertinent to mention here that 26 probationary IPS officers of 74
RR are on study cum cultural tour to Kashmir (JKUT) for 04 days.