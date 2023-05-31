Modern drug testing Lab to be commissioned soon: Health Secy

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, May 30: To strengthen drug testing, the Jammu and Kashmir government is commissioning a modern drug testing laboratory very soon, Secretary Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, Health Secretary Bhupinder Kumar said that to check the quality of the medicines J&K has a drug controller department who have taken samples and tested them besides that all requisite standards are being followed in procuring medicines in hospitals.

“To further strengthen drug testing in J&K, a modern drug testing laboratory is being commissioned in J & K as soon as the lab is near completion and machines are being installed there and very soon we will have a better testing facility in place”, he said.

Kumar said that with the help of the Union Government, the existing labs in Government Medical College Srinagar and Government College Jammu are also being strengthened and Rs 23 crores has been already sanctioned.

“Our focus is to strengthen the testing facility and wherever there will be any kind of violation, necessary action will be taken against them,” he said.

“Around 3000 vaccines in the health department have been already being referred to concerned agencies and among them around 2000 have been filled and it is a continuous process and all vaccines will be filled,” Health and Medical Education Secretary Said.