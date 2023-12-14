Mission Director Initiates Enquiry into ‘Dysfunctional’ Anganwadi Centers

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, December 13

Following incessant reporting by the Northlines regarding dysfunctional Anganwadi centers in the district due to migration/marriage of helpers and workers outside the district, Mission Director has reportedly initiated an enquiry into the matter.

According to a communication no MD/Poshan/2023/37/13-15, dated 16-11-2023, joint Director, Mission Directorate, DS Katoch has sought clarification from the District Programme Officer.

“Direct all your CDPOs to verify and report if any such cases are existing and recommend the action as per HR policy norms against the concerned AWWs/AWHs,” reads the communication.

The Mission Director, known for her proactive approach, has directed attention to the fact that Anganwadi centers are suffering due to the absence of workers and helpers who are now residing at a distance from their assigned centers.

“While both senior officers overseeing the mission are known for their honesty and dedication, it appears that lower-ranking officials, particularly supervisors, are managing the centers arbitrarily, leading to a breakdown in operations,” said sources.

Reports indicate that some supervisors have been manipulating data from the centers to suit their preferences. “The duplicity is further exposed by their modus operandi – when supervisors are scheduled to inspect the centers, they inform workers and helpers in advance, essentially compromising the integrity of their assessments,” alleged sources, adding that one aspect adding complexity to the situation is the alleged support supervisors are providing to workers and helpers in avoiding attendance requirements.

They suggested that to tackle this issue, phone locations and geotagged photos of workers, helpers, and the centers themselves must be meticulously documented.

Sources stated that it would be interesting to see how these supervisors will report on the issue at hand, considering the mounting evidence against them.