Miss & Mrs Jammu (North India) to be held on Mar 26

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Angel Singh, Director 999 production is organizing a huge event for the women of J&K as well as north. 999 production in association with Nisha Productions Jammu have announced the season 4 of Miss and Mrs Jammu North India that will be held on 26th, March 2023 at Jammu club, but this time Plus size people can also participate in both Miss and Mrs categories. While announcing about the show, Angel Singh, director of 999 Production shared his expertise in the field as this is not the first show that he will be organising. He also mentioned a few well known names from the glam industry who will be also putting their knowledge and expertise to make the event a great success. These names included Manya Singh, (Miss india 2020 also big boss participant 2022), Jasmeet kour (supermodel world wide new Zealand),ASHIMA SHARMA (RABARU MISS INDIA WORLD BEAUTY QUEEN) ( SUJATA SHARMA BOLLYWOOD STYLIST / BRAND AMBASSADOR OF SINGAPORE who will be joining the show as celebrity Jury, Sapna soni (actress model)

President The kalakar’s (NGO), Special guest Supreet kour. The above said show will be choreographed by Mr. Mallon.