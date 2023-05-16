Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq Assassination Case: Two accused absconding since 1990 arrested, handed over to CBI: Spl DG

A total of five accused were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz; two were killed in encounters, one serving lifer; with the arrest of the remaining two, all five were brought to justice; fresh arrests include a militant who went to Mirwaiz's bedroom to open fire: Spl DG RR Swain

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, May 16: Jammu Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough into the assassination case of late Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, who was killed at this Nigeen residence on May 21, 1990, by arrested two Hizb militants who were evading arrest since over three decades.

The police said the arrested militants included the one who had entered the late Mirwaiz's bedroom and opened fire at him. Addressing a press conference at the police control room (PCR) here, Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990. “Then the case was transferred to CBI. The CBI had presented a charge sheet against one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded a life sentence to him,” he said.

The Special DG CID said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizb commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill Mirwaiz. “Bangroo and his associate (both Hizb commanders) were killed in encounters while one accused was serving lifer. Two more accused— Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, both residents of Srinagar were arrested by the State Investigating Agency (SIA). They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over the years. Both have been arrested and handed over to CBI as proclaimed offenders,” the police officer said.

He said one of the two arrested Hizb militants Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him. The Special DG, however, didn't reveal where the duo was arrested. (KNO)