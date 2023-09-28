Minosha India Ltd unveils smart range of Laser Printers for hybrid workplaces in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a move poised to redefine the landscape of office printing technology in India, Minosha India Limited, a distinguished partner of Ricoh products in India, proudly unveils an exceptional range of next-generation laser printers. This groundbreaking product lineup encompasses two distinct segments: Mono and Colour, each meticulously crafted to revolutionize office printing, elevate productivity, and deliver outstanding quality. These innovative printers represent a significant leap in technology, embodying the spirit of excellence and advancement that both Minosha and Ricoh are renowned for. With a relentless focus on innovation, versatility, and security, Minosha India Ltd. is ushering in a new era of office printing solutions designed to meet and exceed the dynamic needs of businesses across India. All the printers are Wi-Fi–enabled and offer the best-in-industry onsite service which includes a smart device connector, remote device manager and a robust network of national service partners to its valued customers. The laser printer range is priced from Rs 30,000/- onwards in India. Commenting on the launch, Atul Thakker, Managing Director – Minosha India Ltd. said, “Quality, trust, and reach are the bedrock upon which Minosha India's enduring legacy stands. Over the course of nearly three decades, these principles have defined our identity and guided our unwavering commitment to excellence. As the intricate tapestry of market dynamics continues to evolve, we remain resolute in upholding these core values, knowing that they are the compass that steers us forward.”

“Our partnership with Ricoh exemplifies our dedication to delivering nothing short of excellence to our valued customers. It is a symbiotic alliance that synergizes our strengths, magnifying our capacity to provide top-notch solutions. Together with Ricoh, we are on the cusp of introducing game-changing products that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of the Indian market, he added.”

Steven Burger, Vice President / General Manager of Marketing & Technology Center, Ricoh Asia Pacific said, “In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of India's market, staying at the vanguard of technology is not just a choice but a necessity. At Ricoh, we have embraced this necessity wholeheartedly. We are driven by an unyielding commitment to meet and exceed the shifting landscape of customer expectations. It's a commitment that goes beyond mere product innovation; it extends to a fundamental dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices.