Minor siblings charred to death as fire guts 3 houses in Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: Two minor boys died while three residential houses were gutted in a massive blaze

in Diver village of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night.

Quoting an official, that the fire broke out in a residential house and soon engulfed the nearby houses in

Diver village.

“In the incident, two minor siblings identified as Amir Ahmed Khan and Sabzar Ahmad Khan sons of

Mohammad Akbar Khan were burnt to death while three residential houses were also damaged,” he

said.

He added fire was later put out by fire and emergency department with the help of locals and the police.

The official said the cause of fire was not immediately known.