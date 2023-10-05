Minor raped in Srinagar

Srinagar Oct 4: Police on Wednesday arrested an accused who allegedly raped a minor girl in Srinagar.

The accused have been identified as Irshad Ahmad a resident of Hamdaniya Colony.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT in Police station Bemina. “One Irshad Ahmad Langoo S/o Bashir Ahmed Langoo R/o Hamdaniya Colony arrested for raping a minor girl. FIR No. 97/2023 u/s 376 of IPC, sections 5(N), 6 of POCSO Act registered in Bemina PS,” police said on X.