Minor raped in Srinagar

By Northlines -

Srinagar Oct 4: Police on Wednesday arrested an accused who allegedly raped a minor girl in Srinagar.

The accused have been identified as Irshad Ahmad a resident of Hamdaniya Colony.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT in Police station Bemina. “One Irshad Ahmad Langoo S/o Bashir Ahmed Langoo R/o Hamdaniya Colony arrested for raping a minor girl. FIR No. 97/2023 u/s 376 of IPC, sections 5(N), 6 of POCSO Act registered in Bemina PS,” police said on X.

SHARE
Previous articleYouth shot at, injured in Anantnag, shifted to hospital
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR