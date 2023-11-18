Minor girl among two dead, 5 injured in Rajouri accident

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: An 11-year-old girl and a driver of a passenger cab died while five others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Thanamandi of Rajouri.

The injured have been shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri while two among them are in critical condition.

Police officials said that the accident took place when a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JKJ20-3494 plying on Thanamandi – Shahdra road fell into a deep gorge after the driver lost his control over the vehicle.

In the accident, they said, seven persons got injured who all were rescued and shifted to Sub District Hospital Thanamandi where two of them were declared as brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as vehicle driver Mohammad Yasir, son of Mohammad Hussain of Bhangai Thanamandi and Shazia Kouser, daughter of Shafiq Ahmed of Bhangai Thanamandi.

The five passengers, who got injured in the accident include Pooja Devi, wife of Chaman Lal of Agrati Rajouri, Arushi, daughter of Chaman Lal of Agrati Rajouri, Aliya, daughter of Zulfkar Khan of Agrati Rajouri, Shakeel Ahmed, son of Faqir Mohammad of Parori Kotranka and Kala Khan, son of Noor Mohammad of Muradpur Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal also visited GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he met with the injured persons as well as their attendants and inquired about their well being.