Mining Mafia Wreaks Havoc in Reasi, Official Collusion Palpable

Northlines Correspondent

Reasi, April 5, 2024

In a disturbing revelation, illegal mining activities have been reported to be escalating in Reasi district, with allegations pointing towards alleged collusion between certain district officers and contractors. Despite the anti-corruption stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, it seems some officers within the district are allegedly encouraging corrupt practices.

According to sources, the spotlight falls on the mining department officers, whose purported involvement in corrupt activities came to light when a vigilant social worker filed a complaint with a district officer.

“Shockingly, instead of taking action, the District Mining Officer (DMO) reportedly colluded with contractors, tipping them off about complaints and even providing false information,” said sources, adding moreover during a meeting attended by members of the public, the DMO allegedly succumbed to pressure from unnamed individuals, indirectly allowing illegal mining to continue unchecked. The situation escalated when the social worker brought the matter to the notice of the higher authorities, prompting a team of senior officers to investigate.

However, it was revealed that local workers, not the DMO, were dispatched to the site for measurements to avoid direct involvement.

“These workers unlikely DMO did not favor the contractors during the measurement process, resulting in significant discrepancies compared to the DMO's previous measurements,” said sources, adding that the contrast in approach between the DMO and senior officers underscores a deeper issue of integrity within the department.

Sources maintained that while the DMO seemingly prioritized the interests of contractors to avoid losses, senior officers adhered to the directives of Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor, upholding transparency and accountability.

“This not only poses a threat to the environment due to unchecked mining but also raises questions about the integrity of public officials entrusted with safeguarding public resources,” said sources, adding that the recent confrontation between parties associated with the contractors further highlights the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Sources said that few days back, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had seized some vehicles and carried out the investigation, which was going on.

“It is million dollar question to be asked to the DMO, whether he does know what is happening in his district or not,” asserted sources, adding “Due to casual approach of the DMO and spilling beans in front of the contractor, the whistleblower social worker was reportedly threatened and abused by the contractor for highlighting his misdeeds.”

It is imperative for authorities to swiftly address these allegations and ensure accountability within the mining department.